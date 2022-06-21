A shot was fired at the door of a house in the Clon Dara estate of Londonderry in the early hours of Tuesday Morning. The female occupant of the house was unharmed by the shot, but was said to be left "shaken" by the incident.

The front door of the house was damaged by the shot. The police have condemned the shooting as "reckless" and asked for anyone who witnessed it to come forward with information.

