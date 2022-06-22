The comedian Joe Lycett was investigated by the PSNI after an audience member complained to the police about a joke during a Belfast show.

The complaint was made after Mr Lycett's show in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on June 8.

He revealed on Twitter on Tuesday evening that he had been in contact with the police over the incident. The PSNI confirmed to UTV on Wednesday morning that a complaint was made following the June 8 show and they investigated but, "no offences were detected".

The former host of the Great British Sewing Bee had to write "a statement explaining the context of the joke" for the police. The comedian said that "the fuzz were very nice about it all" and that he felt "the rozzers" were "charmed and hopefully amused". He also said that he stood by the joke and believed that his current stand-up show is "one of the best I've ever written."

He said the joke remained "firmly and proudly" part of the show - and that he was continuing to tour.

