A woman who was "waving a knife" outside a North Down primary school, shouting at parents and kids to “go away,” has been handed a two year conditional discharge.

Newtownards Magistrates Court heard that Church View in Holywood was busy as parents collected their kids from St. Patrick’s Primary school when 45-year-old Ausra Baksaite appeared at her front door "waving a knife around".

A number of parents pleaded with her to go back inside as "there are children around", but she didn't stop.

At an earlier hearing, Baksaite - now living in Dufferin Avenue in Bangor - entered guilty pleas to three counts of technical common assault and possessing a weapon in a public place.

Defence counsel Conor Holmes stressed that at no stage did Baksaite "step away from her doorway" and no actual violence was used.

He revealed that, according to medical experts, there is a potential diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and that Baksaite is highly sensitive to noise.

"She is receiving mental health treatment which is ongoing," said the barrister, adding that due to those issues, "she is not suitable for probation".

Imposing the two-year conditional discharge was described by District Judge Mark Hamill as putting the case “on ice”. He told the court: "I have sympathy and I have concern.

"Sympathy for her mental health background and concern for the safety of the people at the school so I have to try to balance the two."

DJ Hamill then told Baksaite: "Do not produce a knife in public ever again."

