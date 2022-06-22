Pupils sitting CCEA exams in Northern Ireland in 2023 will have advance notice of the content of their papers as part of a package of support announced by the Education Minister on Tuesday.

Michelle McIlveen has said that the advance notice of the exams is a recognition of the "unprecedented disruption" pupils have faced over the pandemic.

The minister also announced a £2million package of support to be rolled out to all post-primary schools in NI.

The measures are designed to offer "fairness" and "reassurance" to pupils, she said.

The support measures apply to all GCSE, AS and A level exams to be undertaken in summer 2023.Ms McIlveen said that the "advance information" on the "broad areas to be assessed in each examination" will "aid revision".She also said that individual schools will have a degree of flexibility on how to allocate the extra funding they are provided.

