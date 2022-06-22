Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Masters returns to Clandeboye Golf Club from August 23rd-26th this summer.

Following the successful PGA EuroPro event last year young golfing stars of the future will be taking to the fairways on the Dufferin Championship course again this year. The EuroPro Tour is a developmental tour which attracts an international field including players from Australia, South Africa, South America and Europe.

With the Irish Open and The Open having made recent returns to Northern Ireland, Clandeboye is delighted to be facilitating the return of the PGA EuroPro Tour for a three-year series.Mr Owen Trainor, Clandeboye Golf Club EuroPro Chair said: “We are delighted to announce that Clandeboye Golf Club will host the upcoming PGA EuroPro Northern Ireland Masters Golf Tournament from 23 -26 August 2022 on our Dufferin Championship course.“The Club is pleased to be supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council, Tourism NI, and the Northern Ireland Executive.”Local golfers will have the opportunity to secure an entry via the Rory Blue Tee Series held each year at Clandeboye in May, June and July.

The top performing golfer will secure an entry into the PGA EuroPro Northern Ireland Masters Tour Event.Mr Trainor added: “This is a great opportunity to supplement the local tourism and hospitality sector which has been badly affected over recent times and we believe this Tournament can provide the local economy with a timely and well-deserved boost.“We are confident that Clandeboye, working with our key partners and sponsors, can deliver an event that will be exciting and inspiring, as well as showcasing Northern Ireland in a positive light across the world."The event last year was widely acclaimed as the best ever EuroPro Tour event. This is more than just a golf event."

