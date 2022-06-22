Play Brightcove video

A Belfast restaurant owner says that he feels he's been forced to consider relocating.

For two years, Bob McCoubrey has been trying to manage the impact which the rising number of drug addicts in the city is having on his business.

Mr McCoubrey, who owns the Mourne Seafood Bar, says that after a number of recent deaths, including one right next door to his restaurant, not enough is being done to help businesses and those in need.

Recently, a hostel has opened up next to his restaurant.

"We have people with varying needs - people who have drug addiction problems, drink addiction problems, vulnerable people, people coming straight from the courts.

They're all dumped in here with little to no supervision.

"We have people coming round to sell drugs. We have people outside the premises taking drugs.

"A young man's body was found in there last week. His body had been there for two weeks.

"This place really isn't suitable. There's nothing done to help them," Mr McCoubrey added.

