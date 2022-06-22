A seven year old Irish girl has reportedly died after being pulled from a hotel pool in Majorca on Monday.

The girl was taken to the Son Espases hospital where she died in the intensive care unit on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The incident reportedly happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the resort of Calas de Mallorca

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the case."

The spokesperson added that they were "providing all possible consular assistance."

However, the spokesperson said they would "not comment on the details of any specific case."

Earlier in June, a six year old boy from North Belfast died while holidaying on the Spanish island.

Corey Aughey died after falling into the swimming pool of the hotel where he was staying with family.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.