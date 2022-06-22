Play Brightcove video

Here are the headlines in Northern Ireland this Wednesday morning.

Lewis to announce support for integrated education

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis MP is to give public support for higher levels of integrated education in Northern Ireland at an event on Wednesday.

Mr Lewis will make the remarks at the opening of a three-day conference entitled "A More Confident and Inclusive Northern Ireland".

NI benefits claimants warned not to move to new systemAdvice NI are warning thousands who are still on the old benefit system not to move themselves to Universal Credit.

Advice NI say people who wait should receive a top-up payment as some could be entitled to less money under the new benefit system.

Minister announces exam arrangements for next year

Michelle McIlveen MLA has announced that pupils sitting CCEA exams next year will receive advance notice of which topics will be covered on their papers.

The education minister also announced a "£2 million Qualifications Support Programme" which will supply funds to all post-primary schools in NI.

Linfield claim international scalp in pre-seasonThe Irish premiership champions had a big win in pre-season yesterday when they recorded a 1-0 win over World cup hosts Qatar. The practice match took place in Marbella, and a Chris McKee strike was enough to see the blues record a win over the gulf nation.

