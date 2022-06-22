Irish Premiership champions Linfield beat this winter's World Cup hosts in a friendly in Spain.

The Blues took on the Qatar national team in a friendly in Marbella.

Chris McKee got the goal for the Blues in the 1-0 win.

Qatar fielded a side which included seven of the players that started their goalless draw with Slovenia in March.

Linfield have been enjoying warm weather training at the Marbella Football Centre ahead of their Champions League campaign starting against Welsh side The New Saints next month.