Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan dropped into Holywood, Co Down, for a bite to eat on Thursday.

The former James Bond star was pictured at local restaurant Fontana.

The eatery posted a photo on Instagram, saying: " It’s not everyday James Bond pops in for lunch."

Irish-born actor Brosnan is perhaps best known for starring as 007 in four Bond films between 1995 and 2002, including GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies.

In his upcoming film, The Last Rifleman, he'll play a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife.

The film, inspired by true events, is supported by Northern Ireland Screen and is being filmed in NI and the Republic.