300 homes in Belfast will be tested for lead contamination after an earlier study found elevated levels of the dangerous metal in drinking water.A small study by Queen's University researchers found that 15% of the samples collected exceeded the standard UK limit for lead levels in water. The study also found at least some lead in all of the houses tested and stated that "there is no safe threshold of exposure to lead". The team at QUB estimates that around 25% of homes in NI have water pipes made from lead.

A team from QUB will now carry out a larger study of 300 homes in the city to try and learn the extent of the "silent crisis" of contaminated water. NI water have been approached for comment.

Lead contaminated water can cause a variety of health problems even at low levels particularly for young children. It can affect brain development and kidneys, and is linked by research to heart disease, social deviance and cancer.

Lead piping is common in NI homes built before 1970.

The UK reference limit for lead in water is 10 µgPb/L, whereas five of the Belfast samples were higher than 50 µgPb/L and one as high as 95.2 µgPb/LDr Tristan Sturm, one of the team of researchers working on the project, said that the UK limit on lead is itself a "false economy of safety"."We would argue that it should be much lower, So to find that some houses were vastly higher than this was quite shocking."

Dr Strum added that "Without proper testing of drinking water, our cities are complicity producing the next generation of children who might under-perform, be prone to violence, or suffer debilitating bodily harm relative to their unexposed peers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.