Northern Ireland suffered a late collapse as they lost 4-1 in their Euro 2022 warm-up game against Belgium.

They conceded three goals in the last eight minutes after goalkeeper Jackie Burns was sent off.

Lauren Wade's strike seconds before half-time cancelled out Tessa Wullaert's opener but the game changed when the Belgian forward was brought down by Burns as she was through on goal in the 69th minute.

Late on Ella Van Kerkhoven put the hosts ahead, Wullaert doubled her tally and Laura Rafferty's own goal in added time completed the scoring.