A judge has described the murder of a mother by her son in Belfast two years ago as a "tragedy beyond words". Jordan Kennedy was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years for the killing of Emma Jane McParland in her flat on Haywood Avenue off the Ormeau Road in south Belfast in April 2020. The defendant, also formerly of Haywood Avenue appeared remotely from Maghaberry prison for the tariff hearing dressed in a red top and spoke only once to confirm his identity. The court heard how Jordan Kennedy had stabbed Ms McParland five times with a large 32 cm kitchen knife and that a pathology report concluded "one wound to the left breast proved fatal as it caused extensive bleeding and led speedily to her death". The court was also told the defendant was arrested by police shortly after the murder about a mile away from the scene and the murder weapon was recovered in a nearby bin. The 23-year-old admitted the murder as he believed his mother was in a relationship with one or more of her friends and he was being taunted about it by text message. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea after the submission of psychiatric reports which revealed a series of complex issues including substance abuse, addiction issues, depression, anxiety and a traumatic brain injury. The judge revealed how Ms McParland had struggled with addiction and her three children of whom the defendant is the eldest were taken from her and their father when they were children.

However despite Mr Kenendy's chaotic childhood they had a close bond and she had been assertive in getting his complex needs addressed. He described it as a tragedy beyond words that he caused damage to him but in latter years had tried to hard to assist him.