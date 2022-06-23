Play Brightcove video

Here are the headlines in Northern Ireland this Thursday 23 June.Protocol Bill movement The UK government is understood to have scheduled the second reading of the NI Protocol bill for Monday June 27.The bill would override the Brexit deal which created a border down the Irish sea. It has been heavily criticised by the EU and by the Irish government.

Lead found in Belfast drinking waterThree hundred homes in Belfast will be tested for lead contamination after an earlier study found elevated levels of the dangerous metal in drinking water.

A small earlier study by Queen's University researchers found that 15% of the samples collected exceeded the standard UK limit for lead levels in water.

Labour bids to remove potential 'amnesty for rapists' from legacy bill

The Labour party will table an amendment to the Troubles legacy Bill on Thursday to prevent what the party describes as an "amnesty for rapists" from being implemented.The controversial Bill would offer immunity from prosecution for Troubles-era offences for anyone who co-operates with a new information-recovery body.

Cost of living fears As many as 70% of people in Northern Ireland anticipate that rising living costs will have an impact on their future plans according to a service from financial services company legal and general. As the crisis intensifies they found many people feel they're being forced to delay important life milestones such as buying a house or getting married. NI prepare for Belgium test

The Northern Ireland Women's national team have just one match left before they head to their maiden major tournament - and Thursday night's game with Belgium is a final chance for players to push for inclusion in the European Championship squad.

