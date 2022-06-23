The family of a woman brutally murdered by her boyfriend said she was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

They said they will lover her forever, but will suffer her loss for the rest of their lives.

"She was a happy and beautiful person. She should be alive today to fulfill her plans and be with her family," Patrycja Wyrebek's stepmother said in a statement after the sentencing of Dawid Lukasz Mietus.

"Patrycja was my loving stepdaughter, who I will love forever. She will always be in my heart."

"We all miss Patrycja so much, especially her father and I, her sister Maja, her brothers Kamil and Kuba, and also her wider family and friends.

"We will never understand why Patrycja was taken from us, we will suffer her loss for the rest of our lives.

"Our children are the only thing that give us something to live for. Our hearts are broken and they will never be the same again.

"We miss you Patrycja... One day we will meet on the other side and we will be together again."

Mietus admitted the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek and was handed a 20-year jail term on Thursday. She was found dead at her home in Newry on the morning of Sunday 2 August 2020.Mietus, 25, had originally claimed that Ms Wyrebek's death was the accidental outcome of a sex act gone wrong at their Drumalane Park home.

He eventually confessed to having beat and strangled Ms Wyrebek in a domestic incident following an argument.PSNI Detective Inspector Mark Gibson urged anyone feeling trapped in an abusive relationship that they "do not have to suffer in silence".

"Domestic abuse is not just physical," said DI Gibson, "it can take many forms, including controlling behaviours and emotional and financial abuse.

"We know that victims can feel vulnerable, isolated and frightened, trapped by their abusers' manipulations.

"We also sadly know, as seen in this case, that domestic abuse can fatally escalate."

Dawid Lukasz Mietus

Ms Wryebek had moved to Northern Ireland from Poland in 2006 and later moved in with Mietus in January 2020. She had reported Mietus to the police for violence.

Mr Justice O'Hara said he did not accept the "significant remorse" shown by Mietus.

"Only the defendant knows exactly what happened," he said. "He tried to be cute and clever but instead was stupid." Police said they worked closely with prosecutors on to the case.

DI Gibson added: "This has been a particularly painful and distressing ordeal for Patrycja’s family, who remain absolutely heartbroken. They’ve had an agonising wait of over a year and a half to hear Mietus finally admit the truth.”

He continued: “I am keen to encourage any victims of abuse to come forward. We will help you. We’ll listen to you and we will treat you with total respect and sensitivity. You don’t have to suffer in silence.

“Please contact us on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”

For further information, including details of organisations who can help, visit the Police Service’s website www.psni.police.uk/crime/domestic-abuse/who-can-help-me