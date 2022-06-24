The Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long has warned the Prime Minister is in a weakened position and that the DUP may try to use that to push for more than just fixing the protocol.

The Conservatives lost two by-elections on Thursday night and the chair of the party Oliver Dowden has resigned.

The disastrous results come just ahead of a vote on legislation to override parts of the Protocol at Westminster on Monday.

The DUP has said the Protocol Bill should not be used to undermine the Prime Minister.

“I warned Boris when he came to Northern Ireland that if the DUP could extract more leverage over him they would,” Ms Long said.

“And that is exactly what will happen now when his position is far more perilous that it was at that time. So it won’t just be about the protocol, it will be about the protocol plus.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.