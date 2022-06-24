Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will show Northern Ireland’s games at Euro 2022 on giant screens.

Two fanzones will be set up at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens.

Northern Ireland’s group matches against at Norway (7 July) and England (15 July) will be screened at Mossley Mill, while the game against Austria (11 July) will be shown at Antrim Castle Gardens.

“As a resident of the borough I am delighted that the Council will be screening the Northern Ireland Women’s Euro games, and I would encourage people to come out and show their support,” Norther Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan said.

“I am incredibly excited and honoured to be leading out this great group of players and to be representing our country. Hopefully we will do the people of Northern Ireland proud and inspire both boys and girls to play the beautiful game.”

Tickets are free and available to book online, though there is a £1.25 booking fee which will be donated to the Mayor’s chosen charities.