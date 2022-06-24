A seafood restaurant in Portstewart says the rising cost of fuel, combined with Brexit complications means it cannot get fish.

Native Seafood posted on Twitter to explain that they didn’t have any fish this week as it wasn’t financially viable.

They say they are working with just one boat a week for white fish and prime.

Native Seafood says they don’t want to close and will “improvise” their menu by adding more meat and vegetarian dishes.

In Belfast, Asian restaurant Bia Rebel is closing for good on Friday 24 June, blaming increasing costs of food and heating.

"The current economic and government environment here feels like it is almost designed to kill off small independent businesses like ours, and the many others who are struggling right now," the business said in a social media post.