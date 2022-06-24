Play Brightcove video

By UTV sports reporter Daniel Duffy

All roads lead to Croke Park this weekend as two Ulster sides head to HQ hoping to book their place in an All Ireland semi-final.

Four weeks on from getting their hands on the Anglo-Celt Cup against Donegal, Derry face Clare on Saturday afternoon.

Rory Gallagher's side will be full of confidence following their successful Ulster Championship campaign.

The four week break probably came at the best time for the Oak Leafers as it had given Niall Loughlin the chance to get back to fitness after struggling with injury.

Shane McGuigan could be the key man for Derry Credit: Inpho

Former Derry player Conleith Gilligan believes Shane McGuigan is the key man for Gallagher's side.

"I think in Shane McGuigan Derry have the match winner, they've got the legs in midfield so will be able to match Clare's aerial power.

"It's going to be very hard for Clare to shut down the wide spaces at Croke Park."

Armagh go into their last-eight encounter with Galway on Sunday riding on the crest of a wave.

After toppling All-Ireland champions Tyrone and dismantling Donegal in the qualifiers Kieran McGeeney's side are favourites in the bookies to secure their place in the last four.

Rian O'Neill has been in fine for for Armagh Credit: Inpho

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Steven McDonnell feels the Orchard County have what it takes to progress.

"I think this is going to be Armagh's toughest game in the Championship so far. A lot of people are saying Croke Park will suit Armagh but Croke Park will also suit Galway.

"I think if both teams turn up and put in maximum performances I believe Armagh have the better rounded starting fifteen and players to come in

"It's going to be a good game of football but it will be a tight game of football."

So Jones' Road will be invaded by Ulster counties this weekend. Both counties are in the favourable side of the draw, so there is plenty at stake.

Sam Maguire isn't a million miles away for either side.