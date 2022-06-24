A man has been jailed for 22 years for the murder of Jennifer Dornan in Belfast.

Raymond O'Neill was sentenced on Friday. He had denied the charges, however, a jury unanimously convicted him of murder and arson after an eight week trial.

The 44-year-old with an address at Mount Joy Prison in Dublin and formerly of Amcomri Street in Belfast, stabbed the mum of three to death before setting fire to her Lagmore home to cover his tracks in 2015.

The court heard this was a "shocking murder" and "a woman's worst nightmare".

O'Neill was handed a minimum of 22 years for murder and a sentence of seven years for arson to be served concurrently. He has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

