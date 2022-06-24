School bus ends up in ditch after colliding with car in Larne

A school bus carrying nine children ended up in a ditch after colliding with a car in Larne.

The crash happened at junction of Upper Carneal Road and Ballywillan Road at around 3.15pm on Friday afternoon.

One of the children on the yellow bus required treatment at the scene while an adult passenger required hospital treatment.

The other car involved in the collision was a silver Volkswagen Passat.

Police have asked any potential witnesses to contact them.

Inspector Colin Ash said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision who may have dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."