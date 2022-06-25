Play Brightcove video

Cost-of-living rally

Over a thousand demonstrators have held a rally at Stormont in protest over the cost of living. Inflation has risen to a forty year high and it's expected that spiraling costs will continue to affect Northern Ireland. Today's rally featured representatives from several workers unions including Unite, Unison, and NIPSA. The Irish Congress of Trade Unions say that this is just the start of a six month cost of living crisis campaign in the run up to Christmas.

Prime Minister says response to protocol more 'muted' than expected

The response from the European Union to the government's plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol were more muted than expected.

That's according to the Prime Minister who argues that the measures are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement. However the move has been criticised by many EU leaders with the bloc taking legal action against the Bill. It's expected to face its second reading in the House of Commons this week.

Owner of The Irish News dies

Tributes have been paid to the long-time owner of The Irish News, James Fitzpatrick, who has died aged 92.

He played an active role in the newspaper for more than 50 years, taking the top job during the 1980s. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Fitzpatrick was 'full of integrity' and 'unfailingly kind'.

Dublin Pride returns

Dublin Pride returned to the streets today for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin walked with thousands of attendees through the city centre with emergency services also represented. The theme of this year's event is courage with organisers wanting to highlight hate and oppression against the LGBTQ plus community.

Derry win at Croke Park

Derry have booked their place in the All Ireland semi-finals for the first time since 2004 and they did it in style - the Oak Leafers hammered Clare in today's quarter final at Croke Park, running out a 5-13 to 2-8 win.

Rory Gallagher's side will face either Armagh or Galway in the final four - the Orchard County are in action against the Tribesmen tomorrow.