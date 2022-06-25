Derry booked their place in the last four of the All-Ireland Championship thanks to a comprehensive 5-13 to 2-8 win over Clare.

After Niall Loughlin grabbed the opening score of the game,Benny Heron grabbed the Oak Leafer's first goal of game in the ninth minute, punishing Clare for a slack kick out.

Four minutes later Derry notched their second, Conor Glass thundering home.

Benny Heron grabbed Derry's opening goal of the game Credit: Inpho

The large Derry support was in dreamland at Croke Park as they built up a 2-6 to 0-2 lead.

Clare responded with a goal of their own through Pearse Lillis, but Derry responded as Paul Cassidy fired home his side's third goal of the game in first half stoppage time.

2-6 to 1-3 at half-time and in truth, Derry were operating in second or third gear.

Any hopes of a comeback for Clare was dashed five minutes into the second half when Gareth McKinless grabbed his second goal of this year's championship to make it 4-6 to 1-3.

From there the game was no more than a training exercise for Rory Gallagher's side.

When Eoin Cleary notched a goal for Clare in the 47th minute, Derry responded instantly, Shane McGuigan with the goal in front of Hill 16.

Derry will face the winner of Armagh and Galway in the semi-final in a fortnight's time.