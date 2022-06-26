Police have confirmed a six-year-old boy has sadly passed away following a one-vehicle collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt on Monday.

Ethan Michael McCourt from the Bellaghy area died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collision that occurred just before 8am on Monday, 20 June.

The driver of the vehicle, Ethan's father Declan, remains in hospital.

Bellaghy Wolfetones Gaelic Athletic Club offered its condolences to the family.

“We are devastated to share the news that our underage player Ethan McCourt has sadly passed to his eternal rest following an accident earlier this week," it said in a Twitter post. "We also keep his father Declan in our thoughts as he receives continued treatment in hospital.”

Ethan was a pupil at St Mary's Primary School Bellaghy. Scores of people paid tribute to the six-year-old on the Bellaghy Chapel Facebook page.

"Heartbreaking and such a gorgeous little boy thinking of his poor mum and dad (hoping he recovers from his injuries) and all the McKenna and McCourt families. Totally heartbreaking."

Ethan’s funeral will take place at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of St Mary’s in Bellaghy.

Police said the crash involved a black Mercedes which collided with the roundabout.

“A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 324 of 20/06/22," police said in a statement.