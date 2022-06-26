Galway book All-Ireland semi-final with Derry after penalty win over Armagh

Galway defeated Armagh on penalties to set up All-Ireland semi final clash with Derry after an extra time win at Croke Park this afternoon.

The first half was nip and tuck, but Armagh found themselves three points ahead but Galway responded with scores of their own to go in to the break level at seven points each.

Galway stormed out of the blocks at the start of the second half, grabbing two points while Johnny Heaney found the back of the net in the 40th minute. Galway found themselves with a four point lead.

Armagh rallied, Conor Turbitt reducing the deficit to two points, with just over 10 minutes remaining.

But the orchard county were dealt a blow when Greg McCabe was shown a straight red for a clash with Matthew Tierney.

From there Galway opened up a six point lead but in the second minute of the Armagh found the energy from somewhere to turn this last-eight game around.

First Aidan Nugent with a goal and then in the 76th minute Conor Turbitt forced in a second goal.

And with almost the last kick of the game Rian O’Neill popped over a free to force the game to extra time and send the Armagh faithful into dreamland.

At the end of the second half the a fracas broke out with most players getting involved. Sean Kelly and Aidan Nugent shown red cards.

But Galway were not phased by that collapse, and were the stronger of the sides in the first half of extra time and went in at half-time a point ahead.

At this stage you couldn't write off anything happening in this game. Two minutes into the second period of extra time Rory Grugan found the back of the net to put the Orchard County ahead, but a minute later Cillian McDaid rocketed a shot into Ethan Rafferty's net. Eoin Woods point levelled proceedings for a sixth time.

With time ticking away Jamar Hall's point looked to have put Armagh through but Cillian McDaid's stunning score levelled the game and forced the game to a penalty shootout as the game finished 3-18 to 2-21.

In the shootout Stefan Campbell and Ciaran Mackin missed for Armagh which meant Matthew Tierney's spot kick secured the Tribesmen's progression.