Rowers rescued, Casey funeral and Armagh heartbreak: Sunday evening's headlines

WATCH: Emma Patterson has your Sunday evening headlines.

Rowers rescued

Six rowers have been rescued by the RNLI after encountering dangerous weather conditions off the County Antrim coast.

The crew, from GB Endurance, was taking part in a challenge to circumnavigate Great Britain, when they got into difficulty 16 miles from Cushendall. A coastguard helicopter was also deployed from Prestwick in Scotland. A crew member told us that they were forced to call for support from the RNLI due to an unprecedented weather system, which caused two other crews taking part in the challenge to also be rescued.

Tyrone hurler remembered

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has been remembered as an 'inspirational leader' at his funeral in Dungannon.

The 29-year-old died in the Spanish port city of Alicante last weekend, after traveling for a friend's wedding. The revered senior hurler also played at inter-county level for the Eoghan Ruadh GAA club.

Colour run

Over three hundred people have taken part in a colour run at Stormont today - all to help raise funds for local charity Inspire.

The 5K fun run fundraiser will help support the mental health services Inspire provide in Northern Ireland, and the event also showcased authentic cultural performances from Arts Ekta.

Armagh heartbreak

In Gaelic Games, Armagh fell short in an epic All-Ireland quarter final defeat to Galway.

The Orchard County trailed by six points in injury time - before goals from Aiden Nugent and Conor Turbitt and a Rian O'Neill free forced extra time. Again the sides couldn't be seperated after another twenty minutes but penalties saw Galway win by four goals to one. Armagh's season comes to a bruising end - but up next for Galway are Ulster champions Derry - the Oak leafers hammered Clare yesterday to secure a spot in the semi finals for the first time since 2004.