A crew of six taking part in a challenge to row around Great Britain have been rescued 16 miles off the coast of Northern Ireland.

The RNLI says it was tasked to save the rowers in 'hugely challenging' conditions shortly after 5pm on Saturday (26 June).

A coastguard helicopter was also deployed from Prestwick in Scotland.

All six crew members were safely rescued by the RNLI, who took the competitors to shore in Cushendall.

A tanker, which was diverted from its planned course, provided shelter to the rowers as part of the operation.

