Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams is facing legal action in the High Court in London from three victims of IRA attacks in England.

They say they want Mr Adams to come before the court and give a "full and honest account" of his role in the Troubles.

The three men were each victims of the 1996 terror attack in Manchester's Arndale Centre, and London Docklands bombing as well as the Old Bailey car bombing in 1973.

They claim Mr Adams was involved in the planning of the attacks. Mr Adams has always denied being in the IRA and has always rejected being in any way involved in the terror organization's campaign during the Troubles.

A spokesperson for the former MP and TD told the Mail on Sunday - which first reported the legal action - Mr Adams rejected the claims made in the legal action and his solicitor would deal with it.

Asked about the action, Mr Adams' solicitor told UTV papers were received on Friday.

"No court proceedings have yet been issued," he added.

"I am currently considering with my client a response to the letter which has been received."

Those behind the letter have launched a crowdfunder to support their action and stressed it is not about money, and as such they are seeking nominal damages of £1.

The attacks at the centre of the legal action are:

The Old Bailey bombing of, London, 8 March 1973, in which 243 people were injured and one man later died.

The Docklands bombing in London, 9 February 1996, in which two people were killed and over a 100 people were injured.

Arndale Centre, Manchester, 15 June 1996, in which over 200 were injured.

The claimants legal representative, in a statement, said: "The action is not for compensation but has been brought to compel Mr Adams through a legal process to give a full and honest account of his role in the Northern Ireland Troubles.

"Should he refuse then it will be for the court to adjudicate on his part."

The statement continued: "At a time when the UK government is introducing legislation that will prevent any future legal actions associated with the Troubles, this may be the last chance to compel Mr Adams to engage in an effective truth and reconciliation process to ensure a lasting peace in Northern Ireland and to give, finally, PIRA’s victims some deserved closure."