Armagh and Galway could face disciplinary action from the GAA after a brawl at the end of normal time overshadowed their All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park.

Armagh scored twice in the closing stages to level the game and force extra-time – but Galway eventually won 4-1 on penalties after the game finished Armagh 3-18 Galway 2-21.

But it was the mass brawl involving both sides at the end of the second-half that could land both sides in hot water.

Galway forward Damien Comer appeared to suffer an eye-gouge in the fracas.

A fight broke out at the end of normal time Credit: Inpho

