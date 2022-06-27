Caterpillar makes direct pay offer to Northern Ireland staff

Manufacturing company Caterpillar is to make direct offers to its Northern Ireland workforce after saying negotiations with union Unite have been exhausted.

Unite members employed by the company have been striking since April.

The decision comes after 14 months of meetings, with Unite saying it is an "attack on the trade union".

Caterpillar said it has negotiated with the union "for more than a year to present a good and fair offer to our Northern Ireland production employees".

The company says it is offering a 9% base salary increase effective 1 April 2022, and a one-time lump sum equal to 2.6% of wages earned from 1 April 2021 to 1st April 2022.

It is also offering an annual opportunity to cash in up to two days of annual leave, which equates to a payment of up to 0.95% of base salary.

It said: "After 14 months of direct meetings with the Union, four different mediation sessions through the Labour Relations Agency, and considerable movement from our first offer, we made it clear to Unite and our workforce that the offer on the table was final."

A statement continued: "We are pleased to offer these new terms and conditions (including significantly increased pay rates) to our employees and look forward to welcoming everyone back to work," said Caterpillar.

"We know this has been a difficult time for our employees, their families and the local communities.

"Our intention is to finalise an agreement which will benefit our employees, our customers and our business. Our final offer is a genuine attempt to do so and this is our main priority.

"We will continue to deal with the Union on future matters."