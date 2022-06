Crowds lined the streets for the funeral of Northern Irish road racer on Jack Oliver on Sunday (26 June).

The 22-year-old died during the Supersport race at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath on Sunday 19 June.

Dozens of motorcycles joined the procession from Carrick Parish Church in Limavady, just as they had as his coffin was returned from Co Meath to his home earlier in the week.

Jack Oliver's funeral took place on Sunday Credit: Pacemaker

