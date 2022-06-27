A man arrested following a report of a burglary in Portadown on Saturday (25 June) is due to appear before court.

The 31-year-old has been charged with offences including three counts of assault on police, two counts of burglary, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to damage property, common assault, improper use of telecommunications and harassment.

The incident happened in the Bann Street area. The three officers sustained minor injuries.

He’s due to appear before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court on Monday (27 June).

Inspector Conway continued: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.