The Northern Ireland squad has been named ahead of Euro 2022, with Marissa Callaghan as captain.

The Cliftonville Ladies midfielder is still recovering from a toe injury but is expected to be ready when the tournament gets underway on 6 July.

The squad is packed with experience, with a handful of players including Callaghan who have earned between 70 and 100 caps.

Two of the centurions are Crusaders Strikers defender Julie Nelson, with 125 caps and Linfield Ladies defender Ashley Hutton, who has 114 caps.

Hutton has battled back to fitness from a serious knee injury over the past 12 months to take her place in the panel.

Other players with between 70 and 100 caps include Liverpool Women midfielder Rachel Furness, Rangers Women defender Demi Vance, Durham Women defender Sarah McFadden and striker Simone Magill.

The only uncapped player in the group is 24-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers Women keeper Shannon Turner, who has previously represented her country at U19 level.

Euro 2022 in England will be Northern Ireland Women’s first major tournament.

Their first game will be against Norway on 7 July followed by matches versus Austria on 11 and July and tournament hosts England on 15 July.

All three of Northern Ireland’s games in Group A at the Euros are being staged at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.