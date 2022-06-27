NI gymnasts can compete at Commonwealth Games after decision overturned

It has been confirmed that the gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, and his team mates can now compete for Northern Ireland in this summer's commonwealth games in Birmingham.

A decision taken by the International Gymnastics Federation was revised after cross-party political pressure in Stormont and at Westminster.

In a Twitter post, Rhys McClenaghan said he is "delighted" to " get the opportunity to retain my title".

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the development.

"I spoke to Eamon Montgomery, Ewan McAteer and Rhys McClenaghan following the original decision by FIG and they were devastated by the move," said the minister.

“I am delighted these three talented local athletes can now continue their focused preparations to compete at this year’s Commonwealth Games next month in Birmingham."

