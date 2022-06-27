Protocol bill 'seeks to restore relationship between UK and NI' - DUP

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill seeks to "reset and restore Northern Ireland's relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom".

The UK Government's controversial legislation to change the post-Brexit trade deal cleared its first hurdle in the House Commons on Monday evening.

MPs voted 295 to 221, majority 74, to give the bill a second reading, which clears the way for it to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming weeks.

During the debate, Sir Jeffrey highlighted limits on goods reaching NI and criticised a situation which has left MLAs presiding over regulations "over which they have no say".

He said: "No democratic input into how those regulations are put in place and they regulate how we trade with the rest of our own country.

"How can anyone in this House defend a situation where part of this United Kingdom is treated in a way where its elected representatives have no say in many of the laws that regulate our trade with the rest of the United Kingdom?"

The division list showed no Conservative MPs voted against the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill at second reading.

It added 283 Tory MPs supported the Bill along with eight DUP MPs.

During the debate, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said it is an "extremely bad bill", adding: "It's unwanted, unnecessary and, indeed, it's dangerous."

Mr Farry said the DUP leader's speech was "full of ifs, buts and maybes, and does not commit to returning to the executive any time in the near future".

He added: "I hear from the (DUP) benches 'such a cynic' rather than anyone trying to refute what I'm saying, which tells its own story."

SDLP MP Claire Hanna has called for a "negotiated solution" with the EU as she told MPs "we have solved bigger problems than these before".

The MP for Belfast South insisted "there's no doubt that the protocol can be smooth" and "the operation can be improved", adding: "Everybody says that.

"Nobody, as I've said before, in Northern Ireland loves the protocol, but we know that the better options were voted down, but like everything that's worth doing in Northern Ireland that will be achieved through partnership, through compromises, and not through unmeetable red lines that would remove the people of Northern Ireland from the single market, which is something that has no support.

"But instead of doing the hard work and levelling with the people of Northern Ireland, this Government, to whom the DUP have shackled themselves, are choosing to distort a deflect."

Ms Hanna concluded: "I don't believe, having spent the last six years of my life having the same argument, I don't believe the party opposite have it in them to put the people and the businesses and the economy of the people of Northern Ireland first.

"But I would implore some of my colleagues on these benches to please unshackle yourselves, work with us, work with your neighbours, and your colleagues, and your friends to arrive at the solutions, the negotiated solutions that we all know are possible. We have solved bigger problems than these before."

The Prime Minister claimed the proposed legislation, which gives ministers powers to override parts of the Protocol, could be carried out "fairly rapidly", with the proposals in law by the end of the year.

But his predecessor in No 10, Theresa May, led the criticism from the Tory benches as she delivered a withering assessment of the legality and impact of the Bill.

Mrs May made clear she would not support the legislation and warned it will "diminish" the UK's global standing.

Other Tory MPs joined Mrs May in expressing concern, although they opted against seeking to block the Bill at second reading and instead appear likely to seek amendments.

The House of Lords is also expected to contest parts of the Bill, setting up a lengthy showdown between the two Houses.

