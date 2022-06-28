An Armagh GAA club has came out and defended one of its players after he was targeted on social media following an on-pitch brawl against Galway at the weekend.

Clann Eireann GAC took to Facebook on Tuesday to condemn the 'vilification' of Tiernan Kelly who appears to have been involved in the fracas.

Both counties could face disciplinary action from the GAA after the brawl at the end of normal time overshadowed their All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park.

Armagh scored twice in the closing stages to level the game and force extra-time – but Galway eventually won 4-1 on penalties after the game finished Armagh 3-18 Galway 2-21.

In the mele, Galway forward Damien Comer appeared to suffer an eye-gouge in the fracas.

Clann Eireann said, "As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us.

"As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don't know him. The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair.

Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club. Clann Eireann GAC

"Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels.

"His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing. One moment does NOT define a man.

"The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement."