Four Ulster players have been named in the starting line-up for Ireland's opening game of their tour of New Zealand against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday.

James Hume, Tom O'Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney all start, while Michael Lowry is on the bench.

Bundee Aki will captain the team as the two sides face off for the first time since 2010. The centre returns to Hamilton the home of the Chiefs, the team he won a Super Rugby title with in 2013.

The game kicks off at 8:05am BST.