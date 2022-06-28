The number of GP practices in Northern Ireland has fallen by 9% since 2014 to 319.

The decrease in the number of practices, means existing ones have had to take on more patients, with an average increase of 15% of registered patients.

The figures varied across the country, with a 16% fall in practice numbers in the Western Trust, compared to 5% in the Northern Trust area.

However, despite the fall in the number of GP practices, the number of GPs has increased by 20% since 2014 to 1,419.

There has been a notable shift in the gender balance across those GPs, with 59% now female compared to a male majority of 54% in 2014.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.