Planning permission has been granted to turn the former BHS building into a new retail and leisure unit known as “The Keep”.

The 70,000 sq ft building on Castle Lane in Belfast has been empty since BHS went into administration in 2016.

It was acquired in early 2021 by Alterity Investments.

Plans include a significant reconfiguration of the ground floor space into a number of retail units and a partial change of use on upper floors to allow for leisure uses.

Permission has been granted to alter the existing facade on Castle Lane, Castle Arcade and Cornmarket to make it more attractive, as well as changes to internal staircases and walls.

Building work is planned to start soon after the summer and be completed within 12 months.

“Alterity is a local company and having invested in property throughout England and Scotland in recent years, we are delighted to see this major investment into Belfast City centre granted planning permission to proceed,” said Commercial Director of Alterity Investments Richard Faloon.

“The project represents a substantial investment in the city centre and we believe that as well as regenerating the site, it will also help revitalise the surrounding area and benefit the existing holdings the company already has in the Castle Lane and Cornmarket area.”

