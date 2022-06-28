Play Brightcove video

NI PROTOCOL

MPs have voted to pass the second stage of the controversial Northern Ireland protocol legislation

The Bill that passed last night will essentially dismantle parts of the protocol, which the DUP says is needed before it will return to Stormont.

The EU says it's a breach of international law, however, the foreign secretary insists it's not only legal but necessary.

AMBULANCE BODY CAMS

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has launched a pilot for body worn video cameras in response to the increasing number of assaults on staff.

The trial has commenced in the Belfast area, where 60% of assaults happen.

FOOD ALERGIES

The average cost of living with a food allergy in Northern Ireland is over 14-hundred a year. According to research by Safefood the costs are primarily medical which includes hospital visits and stays, as well as missed days from work, school, or college.

SUSTAINABLE SUPERMARKETS

Musgrave NI is investing 2 point 7 million pounds in its SuperValu and Centra stores across Northern Ireland in a new sustainability fund.

It's aimed at helping retailers achieve net zero carbon by 2040.

The supermarket supplier said the investment will result in an estimated 12% carbon reduction over a 2 year period.

IRELAND RUGBY

Four Ulster players have been named in the starting line-up for Ireland's opening game of their tour of New Zealand tomorrow. James Hume, Tom O'Toole, Kieran Tredwell and Nick Timony all start, while Michael Lowry is on the bench.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

A decision to allow Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan to compete in this summer's Commonwealth Games has been welcomed.

A previous decision to ban him and his team mates was revised yesterday evening.