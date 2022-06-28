SuperValu and Centra stores to get £2.7m of sustainability investment

Musgrave NI is to invest £2.7m in its SuperValu and Centra stores to make them more environmentally friendly.

The company says it will see a 12% reduction in carbon over two years.

SuperValu stores will receive £42,500, while Centras will get £21,250. Retailers will then be able to choose initiatives based on what their store needs including upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, LED lighting retrofit and solar panels.

“The climate crisis is the biggest threat to humanity, and we all have a responsibility to act now to protect the planet for generations to come,” Trevor Magill, Managing Director, Musgrave Northern Ireland said:

“Musgrave is committed to leading when it comes to climate action, and this is something we’ve been really focused on in recent years. This £2.7 million sustainability fund is another step forward in supporting our retail partners to reduce their carbon emissions.

“Our SuperValu and Centra retailers are at the heart of local communities here, they’re invested in the future of those communities but also uniquely positioned to show leadership in sustainability at a local level. We look forward to working with those retailers on this fund and our other sustainability initiatives aimed at educating shoppers and encouraging our suppliers to play their part in creating a more sustainable future.”