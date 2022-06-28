Teachers have been warned that their industrial action could result in their pay being cut.

The teachers employer in Northern Ireland had written to schools to suggest the industrial action being taken by the NASUWT is a “breach of contract”.

Some teachers have been taking industrial action short of strike for the past month in a dispute over pay and conditions. It means staff are not performing certain duties such as covering for staff, overseeing exams, lesson plans, inspections and parent meetings.

A letter from the Management Side - representing various teachers' employers in NI - seen by UTV, was sent to school principals on Monday.

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT said the letter has angered teachers and “inflamed” the situation by being sent days before the end of the current school term.

The union has also not ruled out an escalation to full strike action during the new school year.

The Management Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC), in a statment, said it advised the NASUWT that its action short of strike amounts to a breach of contractual duties.

"Management Side has asked the NASUWT to stand down its action and advised that in the absence of agreement to do so, the employers may need to consider putting in place arrangements for the appropriate and proportionate deduction of salary of those teachers who continue to breach their contract." Management said it remains committed to resolving the issue of teachers’ pay through dialogue and engagement. It has said it tried to meet with the NASUWT and was committed to having discussions with the union.

Its statement continued: "Management Side has undertaken an assessment and determined that the NASUWT’s action amounts to a breach of teachers’ contractual duties.

"Management Side cannot tolerate the partial performance of contractual duties and have asked the NASUWT to stand down the actions that are in breach of teachers’ contracts.

"Management Side have advised the NASUWT that if this cannot be agreed, consideration will be given to putting in place arrangements for the appropriate and proportionate deduction of salary of those teachers who continue to breach their contract.

"Management Side fully acknowledges the right for teachers to participate in industrial action, however, we strongly believe the substantive issues of teachers’ pay and workload are capable of resolution without further escalation.

"We call on the NASUWT to stand down its action and fully commit to engagement through the TNC."