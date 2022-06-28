The Northern Ireland Fire Service was forced to withdraw from the Galliagh area in Londonderry for their own safety after being attacked on Monday night.

Social media videos showed roads blocked as pallets were set on fire.

NIFRS service say they were called to fires at 5:16pm, 5:59pm, 7:20pm and 9:03pm, but had to pull out of the first three and didn’t attend the final call out.

A Spokesperson said: “Crews from Northland Fire Station attended the first 2 incidents, but were unable to extinguish the fire as they were approached by a large group of youths. A crew from Northland Fire Station attended the 3rd incident, but while extinguishing the fire had to withdraw for crew safety as they were again approached by a large group of youths.

“NIFRS did not attend the incident at 9.03pm, as it would have been unsafe to attend for crew safety and there was no risk to life or property.

“Our Firefighters work tirelessly for the community which they serve in order to save life and protect property. We would appeal to everyone to allow our Fire Crews to safely respond to call outs in their local areas.”

It’s understood the disorder related to the Department of Communities attempting to remove material from a Republican bonfire site.

The PSNI says it was reported two Northern Ireland Housing Executive vehicles that were in the area yesterday afternoon were damaged by masonry thrown by young people.

