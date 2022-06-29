Weather warning issued for rain in NI
Heavy showers are forecast for Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.
The met office has issued a yellow rain warning which could bring around 20-30mm of rainfall.
Localised flooding and travel disruption is expected.
UTV weather presenter Louise Small said: "We can expect some heavy showers across eastern counties tomorrow morning as that yellow warning comes into force.
"It's expected up to 30mm of rain will fall across a number of hours leading to some surface water in the roads, so take care if you are out on the roads."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.