Heavy showers are forecast for Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

The met office has issued a yellow rain warning which could bring around 20-30mm of rainfall.

Localised flooding and travel disruption is expected.

UTV weather presenter Louise Small said: "We can expect some heavy showers across eastern counties tomorrow morning as that yellow warning comes into force.

"It's expected up to 30mm of rain will fall across a number of hours leading to some surface water in the roads, so take care if you are out on the roads."

