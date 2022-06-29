Play Brightcove video

The Belfast-born broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to the bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James who died on Tuesday.

Campaigner and podcast host Dame Deborah, who raised millions of pounds for cancer research, died from the disease aged 40, her family has said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 when she was 35 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

She became famous for her podcasting and journalism detailing what life with cancer was like and raising awareness of the symptoms.

By using humour to de-stigmatise bowel cancer she and her podcast co-hosts Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland won acclaim for supporting others battling the disease.

On May 9 she announced that she had “tried everything” but her “body simply isn’t playing ball” and said her active care had stopped.

Posting on Instagram, Eamonn Holmes recalled a recent meeting with Dame Deborah.

"Bye Dame Deborah. This was just 2 weeks ago at Ascot," he posted.

"She told us then that she had been given just a week to live and had already out lasted that by 2 weeks. May you #RestinPeace."

Dame Deborah's mother Heather shared a series of photos of her daughter and wrote: “My heart is broken. Love you forever.”

Dame Deborah James had a “special gift” which allowed her to have “difficult conversations” with the public that would ultimately save “countless lives”, a charity boss said.

The podcaster became a patron for Bowel Cancer UK following her diagnosis in 2016 and worked to raise money for and awareness of the charity.

Its chief executive Genevieve Edwards said her legacy would live on through her campaigning work.

She said: “Deborah has been an incredible force for good, for our charity and others. Since the day of her diagnosis she has shone a bright light on bowel cancer.

“She hasn’t stopped in her tireless attempts to raise awareness. She has raised thousands and thousands of pounds for the causes close to her heart and even in the most difficult days personally for her she has never stopped helping others."

Ms Edwards described Dame Deborah’s legacy as “huge” and said she had never seen so many conversations about bowel cancer taking place.

“That has been her special gift – to connect with others and to have those difficult conversations.

“And in doing so prompt people to take action, and she has saved countless lives.”

Ms Edwards encouraged the public to heed Dame Deborah’s advice when she encouraged them to “Check your poo”.

She said: “It is one of the key symptoms of bowel cancer, when something doesn’t feel right for you."

