There are less than two weeks to go until the annual Twelfth of July demonstrations, with this years processions marking the 332nd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Parades are expected in 18 different venues across Northern Ireland as traditional celebrations return after a two-year break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange Order estimates around 500,000 people will participate or watch the parades.

Around 600 marching bands are expected to get involved in the demonstrations.

The longest Twelfth parade is to be in Belfast, with participants walking over six miles.

Other sizeable parades will take place in Ballymena, Enniskillen, Castlecaulfield, Limavady and Newry.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, has welcomed the return of the traditional parades.

“I am delighted that the Orange Institution will return to its traditional Twelfth of July celebrations this year,” the Grand Master said.

“In 2020 and 2021 we found alternative ways to mark the Twelfth, firstly with a ‘Twelfth at Home’ and then a ‘Twelfth near Home’, which featured smaller, localised parades.

“While I commend everyone for participating in these initiatives, which were designed to combat the spread of Covid-19, I’m sure we will all be delighted to return to our traditional parades.”

The Grand Master highlighted that the significance of Orange traditions will be underlined by the scale of the parades.

He continued: “I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets to enjoy our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

"It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

Other protests are expected in Glenarm, Bushmills, Antrim, Cullybackey, Magheragall, Armagh City, Ballygowan, Greyabbey, Newry, Ballymartin, Tobermore, Omagh and Aughnacloy.

The Twelfth demonstrations will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade held in the Republic of Ireland on the preceding weekend.

This year the annual Donegal procession takes place on Saturday, 9 July.

