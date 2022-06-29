Play Brightcove video

Legacy bill

The Government's controversial Troubles legacy bill is due to be debated in the House of Commons today.

The bill offers an effective amnesty to those accused of killings and other Troubles-related crimes.

However it has been criticised by the Stormont parties and Amnesty International.

Covid Inquiry

Boris Johnson has announced the launch of the coronavirus public inquiry.

It comes days after bereaved families warned they could take legal action against the Government over delays in starting it up.

In a statement yesterday. the Prime Minister said the inquiry is now formally established and able to begin its important work.

It will examine the response to the pandemic in Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland.

Dementia support

Over three in five people affected by dementia in Northern Ireland struggled with too little support over last year.

According to the Alzheimer's Society they say the support following a dementia diagnosis is 'unequal, inconsistent and inadequate'.

Chelsea Clinton event

Chelsea Clinton arriving into Dublin Airport in 2000 with her parents Bill and Hillary Clinton. Credit: UTV

Chelsea Clinton is to appear at an event at the Lyric Theatre tonight.

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton featured in the final episode of Derry Girl's last month.

She will be at the event with Tara Lynne O'Neill from the show to discuss the importance of amplifying women's stories.

