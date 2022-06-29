A majority (55%) of people in Northern Ireland say the Protocol is an "appropriate means for managing the impact of Brexit," according to a new LucidTalk poll.

The survey showed that 53% view the Protocol as "a good thing for Northern Ireland".

The poll also surveyed attitudes to political institutions and trust in Northern Ireland parties.

It found 72% believe that particular arrangements for Northern Ireland are necessary to manage the impact of Brexit.

Almost six in 10 (59%) do not think that Brexit is overall "a good thing" for the United Kingdom.

The most negative views on the perceived current impact of the protocol are in relation to its political implications and most positive are on its economic consequences.

Half think the protocol is positive for the 1998 Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement while 38% think it is having a negative effect on it.

Another 46% think the protocol is having a negative impact on Northern Ireland’s constitutional place in the UK and 47% see it as negative for Northern Ireland place in the UK internal market.

There are mixed levels of trust/distrust in political actors and institutions when it comes to managing Northern Ireland’s interest with respect to the protocol.

The UK government is by far the most distrusted (84% distrust including 55% strongly distrust) and least trusted (5% trust) of all actors.

Voters in Northern Ireland are marginally more inclined to trust (47%) than distrust (43%) the European Commission/EU.

These results are similar to those for the Irish government regarding the protocol (42% distrust, 45% trust) with trust levels increasing compared to previous polls.

The poll carried out by LucidTalk for Queen's University attracted comments from 567 of the 3,030 respondents and was carried out between March 2021 to June 2022.

Trust levels in all five political parties from the outgoing Northern Ireland Executive have increased and levels of distrust decreased.

The Alliance Party is the most trusted of the five parties (50% trust, 38% distrust) and the DUP is the most distrusted (68% distrust, 25% trust).

Northern Ireland business representatives continue to be the only actors who enjoy the trust of a majority of respondents (60%) in managing Northern Ireland’s interests with respect to the Protocol. This figure has grown steadily over the five polls.

There are clear patterns with respect to the majority view of voters in Northern Ireland when it comes to what should happen next with the Protocol .

A clear majority of respondents (74%) would prefer to see the UK and the EU reaching an agreement on the Protocol’s implementation than the UK take unilateral action.

A clear majority (57%) does not believe the UK would be justified in taking unilateral action to suspend elements of the Protocol; however, 38% believe that the UK government would be justified in doing so.

A similar proportion of respondents (55%) maintains that the EU would be justified in taking retaliatory action if the UK did take unilateral action to suspend elements of the Protocol. Just over a third (35%) disagree. The same proportion of respondents (77%) would like to see the EU and the UK jointly present more factual information on the Protocol.

The same proportion of respondents (77%) have heard about the measures adopted by the EU to maintain the security of supply of medicines into Northern Ireland.