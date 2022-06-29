Play Brightcove video

Ahead of the first Cup final on the local women's calendar Cliftonville's Grace McKimm has praised the attitude of the senior international players in the squad.

League leaders Cliftonville take on Sion Swifts in the League Cup final at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nine of the Reds' first team squad have been in the Northern Ireland set up ahead of this summer's Euros, including captain Marissa Callaghan.

"We'll be missing the senior players for the League Cup final but there's no reason us young players can't go out and win," said Cliftonville and NI Under 19 international McKimm.

"We are always learning from the senior players, from the training pitch to the matches.

"I love Marissa," added the left back, "she is such an inspiration."

Sion Swifts are currently fifth in the league table but Aimee Neal believes anything can happen on the night.

"It took penalties in the semi finals for us both to reach the final so anything can happen," explained the centre-half.

"It's an advantage for us that they are missing their senior international players. We'll see what happens."