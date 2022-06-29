Motorcyclist who died in fatal collision named

A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on the outskirts of Newtownards has been named as Lee Noble.

The 58-year-old from the Portavogie area was riding a grey Kawasaki motorbike when it collided with a red Nissan on the Portaferry Road just after midnight on Tuesday.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

A police investigation is underway following the collision.

PSNI Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.