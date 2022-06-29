Skip to content

Motorcyclist who died in fatal collision named

Credit: PSNI / Family Photo The man who sadly passed away following a two-vehicle collision outside Newtownards was 58-year-old Lee Noble, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm. Mr Noble from the Portavogie area died as a result of his injuries. He was riding a grey Kawasaki motorbike which was in collision with a car on the Portaferry Road outside Newtownards just after midnight on Tuesday, 28th June. The driver of the red Nissan car was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries. An investigation is underway and Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 14 of 28/06/22.
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on the outskirts of Newtownards has been named as Lee Noble.

The 58-year-old from the Portavogie area was riding a grey Kawasaki motorbike when it collided with a red Nissan on the Portaferry Road just after midnight on Tuesday.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

A police investigation is underway following the collision.

PSNI Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.